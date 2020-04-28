Salon Owner is Open for Business, Defying State Shut-Down Order

A Southern California hair salon owner is defying the Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close non-essential businesses because she believes her business is essential.

Lather Studio Salon owner Kira Boranian says she is doing it for her stylists who are independent contractors and pay Boranian a monthly fee to rent a salon chair for their clients.

"To a degree it is about money, but it's about the money for my stylists," she said. "I'm not getting paid from the clients that are coming in. The stylists are getting paid. That's their livelihood."

It's Boranian says she decided to open her doors, despite the governor's order for non essential businesses to stay closed until health experts deem it safe reopen. It could be months away.

"My salon is very very clean," she said. "We are taking extra precautions."

Hand sanitizer was visible at the shop and stylists were wearing masks and gloves. Clients were separated by six feet of distance.

Clients say they feel safe.

Dawn Davis, a customer.

"It's not like it's crowded in there," she said. "It's not like they're not following safety procedures."

Ruth Stern, another customer, said everyone wears masks and everything is sanitized.

The Riverside County order is set to expire this Thursday. But county officials say the governor's order doesn't have an expiration date.

They say the unauthorized reopening of lather studio is now being looked at by Corona's City Attorney.

Boranian says she will challenge anyone who tries to close her doors.

"There's no law I'm breaking," she said. "If I have to go as far as I have to go, it's totally fine."

A Corona city spokesperson said that the owner has been notified and that she is violating the order.

If she doesn't comply with it, their next course of action would be to refer the case back to the county.