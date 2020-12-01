Salvation Army of Southern California Hosts Virtual Christmas Kettle Luncheon to Support Essential Social Services

On Dec. 2, The Salvation Army will host its 13th Annual Christmas Kettle Luncheon -- and its first in a virtual setting. With NBC4's former long-time weathercaster Fritz Coleman as Master of Ceremonies, The Salvation Army Christmas Luncheon is the organization’s largest Los Angeles-based fundraiser during the holidays.

This year the need is greater than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with restrictions, there will be fifty percent fewer traditional Salvation Army Red Kettles in front of local stores. The income from Red Kettles provide essential social services, including to homeless shelters, programs for at-risk youth, senior housing and food for those in need, to name a few.

Since the lockdown in March, The Salvation Army in Southern California has provided seven million meals and increased homeless shelter capacity by more than thirty percent. The organization continues to provide large scale food distributions and hold extended hours at its more than 40 food banks across Southern California during this global pandemic.

The Christmas Kettle Luncheon aims to raise $450,000 with proceeds earmarked for Los Angeles-based social service programs operated by The Salvation Army. Monies raised will be used not only during the holiday season, but will support efforts throughout next year to provide housing vouchers, utility assistance, food, after-school programs and employment services for veterans – services that are provided in love and without discrimination.

Coleman has been at the helm of this event since its inception and the result has been millions of dollars raised for Angelenos in need. Those who would like to show their appreciation for Fritz’s astounding career can visit www.christmaskettleluncheon.org or call (562) 264-3619 to make a donation to support the event.