Pandemic Home Cleaning Puts Torrance Salvation Army Donations Into Overdrive

One silver lining to the lockdown is that a lot of people are doing summer cleaning, and donating the items they find to organizations like the Salvation Army.

The donation drop off at the Salvation Army in Torrance is usually busy, but the pandemic has put things in overdrive.

More time at home has meant more "summer cleaning," and people have been lining up to donate what they’ve cleared out, from clothing and electronics to even skis and golf clubs.

Celebrities like Diane Keaton have been seen on Instagram, grabbing clothes from the closet, putting them in bags and bringing them to the nearest drop-off.

All of the donations serve a purpose. They go from the drop-off to inside the store, and when an item gets sold, it goes toward helping someone in recovery.

The store sales fund the Salvation Army’s adult rehabilitation program, profiled last year in NBCLA's Life Connected series, which helps people recover from drug and alcohol addiction. Regional director Kim McIntyre said that’s why the donations are so important.

"Thank you for the donations. Keep them coming. Every donation, every purchase saves someones life and gets them back home," McIntyre said.

What they’re hoping for now is more shoppers. There is regular cleaning and sanitizing at the stores to ensure safety, and they’re reminding people that this is the place to find the best deals.

"It's very possible to get a men’s polo shirt in very good condition for as low as $3.99, $5.99," said Salvation Army district manager A.J. Maruca.