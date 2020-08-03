San Bernardino City Unified Schools Providing Meals to Students

The San Bernardino City Unified School District was providing free meals to enrolled students starting Monday.
Schools will be providing free meals Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m.
Families will be asked to provide the name of the student and school that the student attends.
Here's the list of schools:
- Cajon High School, 1200 West Will Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407
- Del Vallejo Leadership & STEAM Academy, 1885 East Lynwood Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92404
- H. Frank Dominguez Elementary School, 135 S. Allen Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408
- Golden Valley Middle School, 3800 North Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404
- Indian Springs High School, 650 North Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92410
- Juanita Blakely Jones Elementary School, 700 North F Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410
- Dr. Martin Luther King Middle School, 1250 Medical Center Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92411
- Muscoy Elementary School, 2119 West Blake Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407
- Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
- Richarson PREP HI Middle School, 455 South K Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410
- San Bernardino High School, 1850 North E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405
- San Gorgonio High School, 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
- Serrano Middle School, 3131 Piedmont Drive, Highland, CA 92346
- Thompson Elementary School, 7401 Church Avenue, Highland, CA 92346
- Vermont Elementary School, 3695 Vermont Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407
