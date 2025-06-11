San Bernardino County facility one of SoCal's detention centers housing immigrants

As immigration operations continue across Southern California, many of those who’ve been detained are being taken to six processing centers in the state, including one facility in San Bernardino County.

Legal experts say undocumented immigrants taken to the Adelanto Detention Center are already in the removal process. They also say detainees are in limbo because they have not yet been processed, which poses a challenge for those who are seeking help.

“If someone is taken to Adelanto, it means they are in removal proceedings,” said Benjamin Wood, legal director in the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice. “In most cases, if they have been here for two years, they have an opportunity to fight the case. There is an immigration court inside the facility, where they hear the cases of people detained there.”

Wood said he and his team have connected with more than a dozen families who have relatives detained at the facility. With an uptick in arrests, he said people have faced difficulty with their process.

“There is a huge backlog in processing people,” Wood said. “We spent all day yesterday trying to visit a lot of people but they haven’t been processed yet.”

While immigration officers continue to carry out removal operations, legal experts say those who are at risk should be prepared with an emergency plan and call a relative if they are detained. They should also seek legal counsel immediately.

“Everyone’s that processed gets an A-number,” Wood said. “Family should be able to locate the family member within 48 hours by date and birth.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment on data from its processing center in Adelanto. But it said the average stay for a detainee at the facility is 37 days.