Norco man convicted of igniting Line Fire in San Bernardino County

A San Bernardino County jury reached verdicts Thursday on some of the counts against a man accused of starting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of thousands of homes and burned more than 40,000 acres in San Bernardino County.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 35, was found guilty of seven counts related to the Line Fire, the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. He was also found guilty of two counts related to a subsequent fire, including aggravated arson of forest land, property and possession of flammable materials.

A 34-year-old Norco man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting the Line Fire, which exploded to more than 34,000 acres in San Bernardino County. Amber Frias reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Halstenberg was arrested on suspicion of arson after investigators reviewed surveillance camera video and automatic license plate readers after the fire ignited Sept. 5 near Base Line Road and Aplin Street in Highland. About 73,000 buildings were threatened by flames, which led to evacuation orders and warnings.

Investigators carried out a search at the suspect's home and found evidence supporting an arrest, according to authorities. They also located the pickup sought in connection with the arson investigation.

Halstenburg is facing up to life in prison.