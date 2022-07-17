San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Hospitalized After Being Shot Twice

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy was hospitalized after responding to a suspicious vehicle call Sunday morning in Rancho Cucamonga.

Just after midnight a deputy responded to a call about about a man sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence that appeared to be suspicious.

When the deputy arrived he made contact with the driver and ran a records check. During their interaction the driver produced a hand-gun, according to authorities.

At approx. 12:00 a.m., a deputy from @RanchoPD responded to a call for service on Sycamore Ct. The deputy made contact with a subject at the location and a shooting occurred. The deputy was struck by gunfire from the subject. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) July 17, 2022

The deputy was shot twice before returning fire. The shooter fled on foot after firing.

After being shot the deputy managed to make a call on his radio giving a description of the shooter to responding untis and notifying that he had been shot.

Soon after responding units set up a perimeter around the scene then recognized the shooter walking down the street and took him into custody with no injuries.

The shooter was later identified by authorities as 35-year-old Nicolas Campbell from northern California.

The deputy was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Campbell is currently on parole for prior carjacking charges.

The deputy who is a five year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has not been identified.

This incident is still being investigated.