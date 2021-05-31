San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Shot After Chase in Yucca Valley

The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and pursuit.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit in the desert community of Yucca Valley. 

The deputy was hospitalized, but details about the deputy’s condition were not immediately available. 

The shooting followed an attempted midday traffic stop near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive, according to the sheriff’s department. The driver failed to stop, and someone ran from the car during a pursuit.

The shooting occurred moments later, the sheriff’s department said. It was not immediately clear whether deputies exchange gunfire with the person.

More details about the confrontation were not immediately available. 

The individual sought in connection with the shooting was located. Further details, including whether that person is in custody, were not immediately available. 

Yucca Valley is about 120 miles east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.

