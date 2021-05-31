A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy passed away in the hospital Monday night after being shot following an attempted traffic stop and pursuit in the desert community of Yucca Valley. The suspect was shot and killed by responding deputies.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced that the deputy who was shot, Sergeant Vaca, who served 17 years with the Department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station, had passed due to the severity of the wounds sustained via Twitter a little past midnight.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin station were monitoring off-highway vehicle violations when they spotted a male subject riding a street motorcycle without a license plate.

They attempted to stop the motorcycle and a pursuit ensued.

Shortly after, the motorcycle was located, but the rider was gone. As they approached the motorcycle and attempted to locate the rider, the male started firing at the responding deputies.

One of the deputies was struck by the gunfire and the responding deputies assisted in trying to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located and started shooting at the additional deputies. The officials returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff via a video on Twitter.

A handgun was located at the scene.

Yucca Valley is about 120 miles east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.