San Bernardino firefighters rescue woman from storm drain

San Bernardino County firefighters rescued a woman who had become trapped in a storm drain in downtown San Bernardino.

The rescue took place on Tuesday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. The responders arrived after receiving a report from witnesses about a woman trapped in a drainage tunnel and asking for help at the intersection of Arrowhead Avenue and Fourth Street, near the Courthouse.

According to the firefighters, the woman was stuck at the end of a narrow concrete channel, about 15 feet from the opening. The rescue team took about 25 minutes to get her out after one of the firefighters entered the drain through another access point.

The woman did not have any visible injuries, according to the firefighters, but was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Authorities did not provide information about how the woman ended up in the drain or how long she had been trapped there.