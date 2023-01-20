San Bernardino High School Students Launch PSA to Warn Others About Fentanyl

Teenagers don’t always listen to their parents, and that’s why a group of San Bernardino high school students are hoping their classmates will listen to them.

They have created a new powerful public service announcement, warning kids about the dangers of fentanyl.

It begins with a powerful phrase: “Just one pill can kill.”

This is a new public service announcement made by students, for students at Arroyo Valley High School.

Warning them about fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid which can quickly lead to an overdose and death.

Senior Michelle Miranda says she took part in the psa because she believes students will listen to other students.

“Kids won't really listen to adults no matter how hard you try so i feel like it was very important for me to do it because i'm a student so they can hear from my point of view,” Miranda said.

The video will be shown to students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

Emergency manager Eric Vetere says so far, the district hasn't had any known cases of fentanyl overdoses.

“But we know it's in our community. We've seen our partners with the San Bernardino police department and sheriff’s department make substantial drug busts within the community so we know it's here,” Vetere said.

According to the non-profit organization VOID, which stands for victims of illicit drugs, fentanyl has become a deadly epidemic, killing tens of thousands of young people all across the US.

"People are dying daily, one every five minutes virtually,” Retired San Bernardino police Sgt Steven Filson said.

Filson lost his 29-year-old daughter Jessica to fentanyl poisoning.

He believes this powerful PSA needs to be shown to all students in Southern California.

“It tells them ‘stay away from it, you can't experiment, follow their direction,’ I can't think of anything more powerful than the message from kids to kids.”

Hopefully the message will be received and lives will be saved.

“Once they see like people have actually been affected by this they'll be more mindful and won't want to take that risk,” Miranda said.