San Bernardino

San Bernardino police seek information after newborn is found dead on a sidewalk

Police are now trying to track down the mother as they investigate what led to the baby's death.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Bernardino are seeking the public's help after a newborn was found dead on a sidewalk earlier this month.

The police department posted a message on its Facebook page, explaining where the infant was found. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The newborn was found on December 3rd on North I'' Street, near Rialto Avenue and the 215 Freeway.

Police are now trying to track down the mother as they investigate what led to the baby's death.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us