San Bernardino police seek information after newborn is found dead on a sidewalk

Police in San Bernardino are seeking the public's help after a newborn was found dead on a sidewalk earlier this month.

The police department posted a message on its Facebook page, explaining where the infant was found.

The newborn was found on December 3rd on North I'' Street, near Rialto Avenue and the 215 Freeway.

Police are now trying to track down the mother as they investigate what led to the baby's death.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.