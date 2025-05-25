Video captures San Bernardino police officer slamming teen to the ground

A San Bernardino police officer was captured on video earlier this week slamming a 17-year-old girl to the ground while detaining her.

Video taken Wednesday afternoon showed at least four police cruisers on the 500 block of West 2nd Street as one officer prepares to handcuff a teenager who is facing a cruiser. Moments later, the officer removes a backpack from the teen’s arms and then proceeds to slam her face-first onto the pavement. Two other officers are seen ordering the person recording the video to back away, with one pulling out a baton and gesturing toward the cameraperson.

As a result of the force that was used on the girl, the teen had to undergo several stitches to her face and suffered a dislocated wrist, according to her attorney Toni Jaramilla.

The San Bernardino Police Department said the officer seen slamming the teenager to the ground was trying to place her in handcuffs. It did not release the name of the officer who used force on the girl.

“The officer was only able to place one of her hands in cuffs when she began actively pulling away and attempting to walk off from the officer when a takedown maneuver was used,” the department said in a statement.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of someone trespassing and attempting to fight others. It’s unclear what led up to the detainment of the teenager.

In addition to legal representation, the teenager’s family has also enlisted the support of civil rights activist Najee Ali.

'This is a clear-cut case of police abuse and excessive force by the San Bernardino Police Department, which has a long history of excessive force complaints by African American victims of police brutality,” Ali said in a statement. “We're calling for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to launch an independent investigation.”

San Bernardino police said it is investigating the case.

“Every use of force by our officers is subject to a thorough review, first by a supervisor and then through an administrative review process,” the department said in a statement. “The key question in every case is whether the force used was necessary, reasonable and within policy. This incident is no exception and that review is currently underway.”