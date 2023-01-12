San Bernardino Restaurateur Plans to Bus Homeless Away From Business

“Enough is enough.”

Those are the words of a local business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis.

He says his restaurant has been the target of many crimes including arson and vandalism.

That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands.

The business owner recently bought a shuttle bus so he can bus the homeless away from his restaurant.

But the Mayor of San Bernardino is asking him for patience.

“They lit them on fire here, brand new furniture that was supposed to have been for my restaurant,” Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said.

Zahir is fed up, he says over the past two years his business has been the target of arson, theft and vandalism by homeless people.

“I'm extremely frustrated, because we pay tax,” Zahir said.

“My job is not to worry about homeless and prevent homeless from burning my business and attempting to kill my customers and employees, and it's too dangerous and I'm extremely frustrated.

Zahir says he's taking matters into his own hands.

“Here's my message to city of san bernardino, you have two weeks to take care of this homeless or I will,” Zahir said in a video posted to social media.

Zahir declared that he will use this shuttle bus he recently bought to start removing the homeless that frequent the area around his sports grill.

“I will simply offer them a ride, free food, and whatever means necessary so they willingly get in the bus and I'll drop them where they came from,” Zahir said.

“We have to do something about it, and we are taking steps,” Mayor Helen Tran said.

Tran says the homeless crisis is one of the city's top priorities and plans are in the works to resolve it, including a new navigation center that will house 200 homeless while providing services to help with mental illness, substance abuse and employment.

“Make sure everyone is safe, everyone is housed and there's not a lot of disruptions in our community,” Tran said.

Tran says during last year's count, the homeless population rose 20% to roughly 1,300.

She plans on dropping those numbers in the coming months, but Zahir is still skeptical.

“Every mayor, every politician has been making the same promise,” Zahir said.

But mayor Tran says things are already in motion.

On Jan. 26 the city will do a new homeless count and on Feb. 1, she is declaring the homeless crisis as a state of emergency.