San Bernardino

List: New Meal Distribution Sites Are Open in the San Bernardino City Unified School District

By Staff Report

WMAQ_000000005478178_1200x675_107350595796.jpg
Getty Images

New meal distribution sites will open Monday for families in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

The sites will be open to families with students attending schools in the district. Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Here is a list of locations. Click here for a map.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 5 hours ago

Large Mansion Party Near Beverly Hills Draws Police Response

Pico Rivera 5 hours ago

Police Pursuit Ends in Pico Rivera Area

Cajon High School

1200 West Will Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Del Vallejo Leadership & STEAM Academy

1885 East Lynwood Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92404

H. Frank Dominguez Elementary School

135 S. Allen Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Golden Valley Middle School

3800 North Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404

Indian Springs High School

650 North Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92410

Juanita Blakely Jones Elementary School

700 North F Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410

Dr. Martin Luther King Middle School

1250 Medical Center Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92411

Muscoy Elementary School

2119 West Blake Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Pacific High School

1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404

Richarson PREP HI Middle School

455 South K Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410

San Bernardino High School

1850 North E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405

San Gorgonio High School

2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404

Serrano Middle School

3131 Piedmont Drive, Highland, CA 92346

Thompson Elementary School

7401 Church Avenue, Highland, CA 92346

Vermont Elementary School

3695 Vermont Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407

This article tagged under:

San Bernardinofood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us