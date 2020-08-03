List: New Meal Distribution Sites Are Open in the San Bernardino City Unified School District

New meal distribution sites will open Monday for families in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
The sites will be open to families with students attending schools in the district. Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Here is a list of locations. Click here for a map.
Cajon High School
1200 West Will Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Del Vallejo Leadership & STEAM Academy
1885 East Lynwood Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92404
H. Frank Dominguez Elementary School
135 S. Allen Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408
Golden Valley Middle School
3800 North Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Indian Springs High School
650 North Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92410
Juanita Blakely Jones Elementary School
700 North F Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410
Dr. Martin Luther King Middle School
1250 Medical Center Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92411
Muscoy Elementary School
2119 West Blake Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Pacific High School
1020 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Richarson PREP HI Middle School
455 South K Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410
San Bernardino High School
1850 North E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405
San Gorgonio High School
2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Serrano Middle School
3131 Piedmont Drive, Highland, CA 92346
Thompson Elementary School
7401 Church Avenue, Highland, CA 92346
Vermont Elementary School