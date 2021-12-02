Six years ago on Dec. 2, 2015, shots erupted in the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, leaving 14 dead and others injured at a holiday party.

The victims were Robert Adams, 40, Isaac Amanios, 60, Bennetta Bet-badal, 46, Harry Bowman, 46, Sierra Clayborn, 27, Juan Espinoza, 50, Aurora Godoy, 26, Shannon Johnson, 45, Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Damian Meins, 58, Tin Nguyen, 31, Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Yvette Velasco, 27, and Michael Wetzel, 37.

The attackers Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, an American who worked five years for the County of San Bernardino, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, were killed in the shooting.

They were armed with assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns as they walked into a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center in the 1300 block of S. Waterman Avenue and began shooting. They were later killed in a shootout with police.

Thursday in San Bernardino, the community remembered those lost with several events.

Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Shooting

At California State University San Bernardino, a bell will toll 14 times for each victim at the Day of Remembrance ceremony held at 3 p.m. at the Peace Garden located outdoors next to the Chemical Sciences Building. Five of the victims were alumni:

• Robert Adams, public health education, 2011

• Juan Espinoza, biology, 2002

• Shannon Johnson, environmental health science, 2004

• Yvette Velasco of Fontana, environmental health science, 2013

• Michael Wetzel, biology, 2001

Anyone wishing to attend in-person or via Zoom can register here. Anyone attending in-person must also complete the health screening.

In addition, the San Bernardino County Museum, located at 2024 Orange Tree Ln. in Redlands, would hold a special exhibition on the progress of the Curtain of Courage Memorial, currently under construction. The artist Walter Hood will be there to answer questions. It begins at 1 p.m.

