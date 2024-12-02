Bell ringing, moment of silence to honor 2015 San Bernardino terror attack victims

A bell ringing ceremony and moment of silence will be dedicated to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino nine years after the shooting that killed 14 and injured nearly two dozen more at an annual training event.

Monday marks nine years since the shooting at the Inland Regional Center. The county will conduct an online moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. in memory of the victims.

Thirteen county employees were killed in the attack.

At the Cal State San Bernardino campus, a bell at the campus Peace Garden will ring 14 times in honor of each person killed as part of an annual Day of Remembrance. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Five people killed in the attack were university alumni. The campus Peace Garden features a five-sided pedestal with a bell on top. Each side has a plaque with the name and degree information for each alum.

Flags at San Bernardino County buildings will be lowered Monday to half-staff.

A permanent memorial is located on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center in downtown San Bernardino. The Curtain of Courage Memorial includes a plaque with the names of the 14 people killed.

Those killed in the attack were Robert Adams, 40, Isaac Amanios, 60, Bennetta Bet-badal, 46, Harry Bowman, 46, Sierra Clayborn, 27, Juan Espinoza, 50, Aurora Godoy, 26, Shannon Johnson, 45, Larry Daniel Kaufman, 42, Damian Meins, 58, Tin Nguyen, 31, Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Yvette Velasco, 27, and Michael Wetzel, 37.

The attackers, an American who worked for the County of San Bernardino and his wife, were later killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers at the end of a SUV pursuit. Armed with firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and explosives, they opened fire in the conference room with about 70 people inside.