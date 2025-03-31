San Bernardino to repair 27 streets in about 12 months. Here's where

Repairs for more than two dozen small street segments are on the to-do list in San Bernardino.

Up to 27 streets throughout the community are part of the $5.8 million repair project that is expected to take about 12 months to complete. Work began March 17 on a section of 30th Street between E Street and Arrowhead Avenue near the 210 Freeway.

The work will involve pothole repairs, grinding, repaving and more.

Lane and street closures are likely during the year-long project. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), approved by the City Council in late 2024.

See below for the complete list of streets.

Ward 1

West 5th Street: Between E Street and Waterman Avenue

North J Street: Between 14th Street and the dead-end north of Evans Street

East 5th Street: Between Sterling Street and Roberds Avenue

Medical Center Drive: Between 9th Street and 7th Street

Ward 2

North F Street: Between Baseline Avenue and 17th Street

Roxbury Drive: Between both connections with Windsor Drive

Oakhurst Drive: Between both connections with Windsor Drive

Windsor Drive: Between Gilbert Street and Base Line Street

Ward 3

Muscott Street: Between Rialto Avenue and Walnut Street

Waterman Avenue: Between Hospitality Lane and Central Avenue

West Grant Avenue: Between K Street and I Street

Carnegie Drive: Between Hospitality Lane and E Vanderbilt Way

Ward 4

39th Street: Between Del Rosa Avenue and Mountain Avenue

E Alto Drive: Between La Hacienda Drive and El Camino Drive

East 40th Street: Between Harrison Street and Valencia Avenue (Wards 4 & 7)

Ward 5

Kendall Drive: Between Pine Avenue and Palm Avenue

Kendall Drive: Between University Parkway and Campus Parkway

Little Mountain Drive: Between Kendall Drive and Bond Street

Ward 6

Base Line Road: Between California Street and Meridian Avenue

West 16th Street: Between Medical Center and California Street

Macy Street: Between Adams Street and Highland Avenue

University Parkway: Between the 215 Freeway and Hallmark Parkway

Ward 7