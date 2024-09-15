Several people killed after multi-vehicle crash in San Bernardino: CHP

As many as three people may be dead following a multi-vehicle crash in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were made aware of the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 215 north. The crash happened not too far from California State University San Bernardino.

The incident involved a semi-truck, sedan and a truck that crashed on the northbound lanes. The impact of the crash was so strong, that two of the vehicles slammed into the center divider of the freeway.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately clear.