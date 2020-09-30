San Diego is Giving You a Free Ride to the Polls

San Diego County residents can ride to their polling places for free on Election Day, with county public transportation agencies announcing today that Nov. 3 will be a “Free Ride Day.”

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will honor free rides Nov. 3 on all MTS and NCTD fixed-routes services, including buses, the Trolley, SPRINTER, and COASTER.

Officials say the free rides will be instrumental in helping voters this year, with fewer polling places available than in prior elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit San Diego Votes.