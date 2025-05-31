Family of San Diego plane crash victim reflect on final moments with daughter

Emma Huke, the Orange County native who was among the six killed in the plane crash in San Diego, is being honored for her life and legacy by her family and community.

Tim and Allison Huke say their daughter Emma had the kind of smile and vibrant personality that could light up any room and anyone.

"She was on the go because she was full of life. She wanted to be there and do everything all the time," said Tim.

The Orange County parents say their 25-year-old daughter was not only kind, but made it a point to make people feel wanted, loved and like they belonged.

"Emma treated people with kindness and she lived her life that way, everyone in her presence felt that," said Tim.

Emma’s presence is so painfully missed in ways her heartbroken parents say they cannot describe.

Her last comment to me was, I'm endlessly proud to be your daughter, that’s just her building people up, but the reality is I will be endlessly proud to be her mother," said an emotional Allison.

Early Thursday morning, Tim and Allison got the devastating call at their Silverado home.

"It’s every parent's worst nightmare. To lose a child before you," said Tim.

Emma, a University of Oregon graduate and a booking associate for Sound Talent Group, was onboard the private plane coming home from a concert at Madison Square Gardens when it crashed in San Diego, killing all six on board.

Among her daughter’s recovered belongings was a necklace that Allison now keeps close to her heart.

We were on the way home and I looked at the necklace and it says 'Always an angel.' I was just stunned," said Allison.

The family says the outpouring of support shows them just how loved their daughter was. They started a GoFundMe account ahead of a memorial fund named “Emma’s Project,” where people can donate to causes close to Emma’s heart.

"It’s a sense of community, that’s how she lived her life. Reaching out olive branches and bringing in the marginalized and the vulnerable and throwing her arms around and opening her heart to anyone and everyone. She lived her life like that," said Tim. "If anything positive can come out of the devastation of losing my baby girl is to spread that message."

The Hukes promise to spread Emma’s kindness every day to make sure her love and light live on.

Emma was my best friend, she was the light of my life. She brought so much joy," said Tim. "I was so proud of her, it was the honor of my life to be her father, it really was."