San Fernando Valley Holdups Linked to Orange County 7-11 Murder Spree

Authorities in Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles County now believe the same person or people are responsible for a series of holdups at stores and a murder in the San Fernando Valley, as well as the murders, shootings, and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Riverside and Orange Counties that took place Monday.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies announced Friday two arrests had been made and promised additional information at a 5 p.m. news conference.

Multiple law enforcement sources say evidence found at the scene of at least one of the shootings in Orange County has connected the investigation to a killing last Friday on Parthenia Street in North Hills, a short distance from the first Valley robbery at a 7-11 around 4 a.m. the next morning.

A transient was shot to death in the Parthenia murder, police said, and no motive was immediately clear.

Three more robberies followed the 7-11 holdup on Parthenia, and the LAPD Tuesday shared still images from security cameras of the person responsible, who could be seen holding a handgun during one of the holdups.

The man's face and body was almost completely covered by clothing, so it wasn't immediately clear whether it could be the same person recorded on security video in the Riverside and Orange County cases.

The law enforcement sources told the I-Team the investigation into the series of crimes is ongoing, and there are additional incidents that might be linked to the same individuals.