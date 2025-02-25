San Fernando Valley residents protest use of local landfill for wildfire debris dump

Residents of the San Fernando Valley marched Monday to protest the possibility of debris from LA County’s recent wildfires being dumped at a nearby landfill.

There are talks of potentially dumping that debris at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill, which rests in the Sylmar area. Displeased residents who oppose the move took to the streets of Balboa Boulevard and Rinaldi Street to rally against the possibility.

“If they can’t contain the smell of the dump, how can they contain the toxic ash and debris that is coming from the Palisades Fire?” Robyn Reinhart, a Granada Hills resident, said.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to increase the amount of waste going to Sunshine Canyon, Calabasas and Lancaster landfills to accommodate fire debris removal. Demonstrators said they do not have faith Sunshine Canyon would be able to handle potentially toxic debris.

“We can’t even trust them with and apple peels and coffee grounds, so how are we going to trust them with asbestos and cancer-causing agents?” Frank Nolan, another Granada Hills resident, asked.

Concerned residents argue it’s negligent to have potentially hazardous material close to homes, a school and the Van Norman Reservoir.

“The community doesn’t trust them so we want them to take it to the desert ship it out somewhere,” Beverly Spooner, who lives in Granada Hills, said.

Representatives for the Sunshine Canyon Landfill did not return NBC4’s request for comment.