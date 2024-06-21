Fireworks and sparks fly as hundreds gather at street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley

Hundreds of spectators fanned out Thursday night across the San Fernando Valley, where street takeovers were reported in several communities.

Street racers took over each intersection in massive street takeovers, lighting fireworks, performing car stunts.

Drivers performed donuts and shot fireworks in chaotic scenes at multiple intersections.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video even captured one pickup even losing a tire, but continuing to do burnouts on its rim, causing sparks to fly at the intersection of Devonshire Street and Woodman Avenue in Mission Hills.

Data from the LAPD shows that street racing and takeovers have increased in recent months. Between January and March more than 176 street races were reported — a 50% increase from the same period last year.

No injuries, arrests or citations were reported at the most recent street takeovers. The LAPD reports that they quickly tracked and shut down each incident.