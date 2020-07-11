‘It's Heartbreaking': Historic 249-Year-Old San Gabriel Mission Damaged in Fire

An early morning fire caused extensive damage Saturday to the nearly 250-year-old San Gabriel Mission, a landmark in the history of Southern California that contains artifacts dating to the late 1700s.

Details about the cause of the fire at the historic mission at 428 South Mission Drive in San Gabriel were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

"It's heartbreaking," Capt. Antonio Negrete, public information officer for the San Gabriel Fire Department told the LA Times.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames inside the church building.

Negrete told the Times that the roof of the Mission is completely gone. The interior up to the altar is completely destroyed, he said.

The altar is the original, which was handcrafted in Mexico City and brought to the Mission in the 1790s. The interior is filled with items of historic importance, including handcarved statues brought to Southern California from Spain in the 1790s.

The building's floors, walls and domed ceiling are original.

"Friends, I was deeply troubled to learn that the historic San Gabriel Mission church in Los Angeles was seriously damaged by a fire early this morning," Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles tweeted.

He said José H. Gómez was at the scene of the devastating fire Saturday morning.

It's a tragic loss for our city. It's our city identifier. We're trying to cope with it. Capt. Antonio Negrete, public information officer for the San Gabriel Fire Department

"During the course of the fire, portions of the roof fell upon the firefighters,'' Negrete told the Times. "They were evacuated and initiated a defensive

fire attack.

The fire was knocked down at about 6:50 a.m.

"It's a tragic loss for our city. It's our city identifier,'' he said. "We're trying to cope with it."

The Mission was founded on Sept. 8, 1771 and became a site of significant historic importance in Southern California. Built with stone, brick and mortar, it's considered one of the best preserved Missions in California.

It was damaged in an 1804 earthquake, forcing its arches to be taken down so a new roof could be installed. Another earthquake damaged the building in 1812, destroying the bell tower. The 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake also caused damage.