San Gabriel Valley Homeless Organization to Serve 5,000 Meals a Week

A homeless services organization serving the San Gabriel Valley will scale up its meal preparation and deliveries to serve about 5,000 meals a week, beginning Friday.

"Our vulnerable and at-risk clients, living in our bridge housing and supportive housing sites as well as hundreds of our clients staying in motels and apartments, now depend on us for food,'' said Anne Miskey, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services.

"With the help of our partners and amazing staff, we have swiftly responded and are delivering meals to their residences across the San Gabriel Valley,'' Miskey said. "In this time of crisis, we are showing how we live our core philosophy of meeting our clients 'where they are at' -- physically and emotionally.''

On Mondays and Thursdays, staff and volunteers receive, sort and label

prepackaged meals into individual grocery bags for each resident, and on Tuesdays and Fridays, two refrigerator delivery trucks, provided by the Patina

Restaurant Group, are loaded for deliveries.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization served 2,200 meals a week at its facilities with the help of hundreds of volunteers, many who had served dinners or made sack lunches at the facilities for years.

Anyone wishing to donate services or money can find more information here.