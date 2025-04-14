San Gabriel Valley Humane Society warns of scam targeting owners of lost pets

The San Gabriel Valley Humane Society is warning the public about a scam that targets families who have lost their pets.

According to the shelter, scammers are spoofing their phone number, making it appear as though the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society is calling these families.

The scammers are allegedly calling the pet owners, falsely claiming that they have their lost pet.

They then demand a payment via payment applications like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or Apple Pay in order to reunite them.

The shelter said in a social media post on Monday that they would never request payment over the phone or through a payment app.

“Your trust and your pet’s safety are our top priorities. Stay vigilant, and help us spread the word to protect others,” the social media post stated.