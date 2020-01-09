Job fair

San Manuel Casino Looking to Hire Hundreds

Anyone who is interested in a position can also apply online.

By Juan Carlos Flores

San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino will be holding a hiring event on Saturday, Jan. 11, to fill several hundred positions.

The casino is looking for employees for several of its departments, including slots, table games, transportation, food and beverage, housekeeping, entertainment, marketing, facilities and more.

The event will be held:

  • Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
  • 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • The Event Center at Bear Springs Hotel
  • 27923 Highland Ave., Highland, CA 92346

Walk-ins are welcome, but candidates are encouraged to review open positions, register and apply in advance by clicking here.

Attendees should be prepared for onsite interviews with hiring managers, who will be extending on-the-spot offers and conducting pre-employment checks.

