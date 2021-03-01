San Pedro

Young Man and Woman Found Dead Off San Pedro Cliff

Firefighters responded to a rescue call near Point Fermin Park and discovered the bodies.

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

Crews responding to a cliff rescue in San Pedro found a young man and woman dead, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 500 block of W Paseo Del Mar Monday evening.

Crews were attempting to recover their bodies.

Firefighters responding to a cliff rescue call at 500 W. Paseo Del Mar -- near Point Fermin Park -- discovered the bodies near the bottom of the cliff, said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department said it's undetermined how the man and woman, who were found on rocks near the shoreline, died.

