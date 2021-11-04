Person In Grave Condition After Electrocution Outside San Pedro Electrical Vault

Paramedics rushed a person to an area hospital in grave condition from an electrocution Thursday outside an electrical vault in San Pedro.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:53 a.m. to 324 S. Seaside Ave. to a reported confined-space rescue due to a person down inside an electrical vault. When they arrived, the person was outside the vault, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It is unknown at this time if this is an employee,'' she said, noting that it was unclear if the electrical vault is a public-sector or private-sector facility. She also said the circumstances of the accident were not immediately known.