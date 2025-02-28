Police seek information in San Pedro hit-and-run that severely injured man

Police are asking the public for information on a San Pedro hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, remains in the ICU with severe injuries. The incident occurred on Jan. 29 at around 6:30 a.m.

The hit-and-run occurred on northbound Pacific Avenue near O’Farrell Street.

The driver's vehicle is a dark-colored minivan. Surveillance footage shows a man standing in the street when the minivan traveling at a high speed hits him and continues driving.

Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information that leads to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction from the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Those with any information are being asked to contact Detective Gerald Chavarria at (213) 924-3621 or by email at 36629@lapd.online.