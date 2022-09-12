LAPD

Four Arrested in San Pedro Park Shooting That Left Two Dead

Families ran for cover July 24 when shots were fired at Peck Park in San Pedro.

Four people were arrested in a July shooting that left two people dead and several others injured at a San Pedro park where people gathered for a car show, baseball game and other weekend events.

Details about what led to the arrests of four suspects were not immediately available.

All four were booked on suspicion of murder. The case was presented to prosecutors Monday for filing consideration, police said

They were identified by police as Raynard French, 56, was arrested in Carson; Travion McCraw, 31, arrested in Lake Elsinore; Antoine Newsome, 41, was arrested in Gardena; and Kenyon Siler, 48, arrested in Long Beach.

It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys.

People ran for cover when gunfire erupted July 24 at Peck Park, a sprawling recreational area with a baseball field, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, hiking trails, and a child care center. Some of the estimated 500 people at the park that Sunday afternoon were at a baseball game and what police described as an un-permitted car show.

Two men were transported from the chaotic scene to a hospital, where they later died. They were identified as Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress.

At least six other people were injured.

Several guns were discovered at the park, police said.

