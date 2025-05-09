At least 6 injured in crash at end of San Pedro chase

At least six people were injured in a crash Friday at the end of a chase in San Pedro.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and 19th Street, where several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were hospitalized in serious condition and four were examined by paramedics at the scene, the LAFD said. At least one person trapped inside a vehicle was rescued by firefighters.

A SUV ended up partially on top of a Nissan Altima at the scene. A minivan in the middle of a nearby intersection appear to have significant front-end damage. Another car appeared to have struck a curb at the intersection.

The chase involved a person wanted on a felony warrant. Details about the warrant were not immediately available.

