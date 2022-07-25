Families visiting a Southern California park for a baseball game and other activities ran for cover Sunday afternoon when they heard the frightening sound of gunfire getting closer.

Witnesses reported hearing dozens of gunshots coming from several parts of sprawling Peck Park at about 4 p.m. in San Pedro. About 500 people were in the park, where some attended the game and what police described as an un-permitted car show.

"We were just sitting there chilling, enjoying our Sunday, and then we heard gunshots," said Brandi Harmon, who was at the baseball game. "I just started seeing people running. Next thing you know, the gunshots came closer and closer."

Harmon scrambled down an embankment, tearing hear clothing in a desperate search for safety.

"We were going down a cliff, and there were more gunshots going on, like they were coming toward us," Harmon said.

All seven victims are adults, ranging in age from 23 to 54, who suffered gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. One of the deceased victims was found on a baseball field, police said.

"I was scared," said witness Lecur Josey, who was at the park with his 5-year-old son. "There were dead bodies. It was like a war zone. It was really bad."

No arrests were reported. Multiple weapons were found inside the park, police said.

Details about the dispute that led to the shooting at Peck Park were not immediately available.

“There were probably like 15 shots, and then a couple minutes later, like, 15 more shots,” a witness told NBCLA.

Fire-rescue personnel and police in tactical gear responded just before 4 p.m. to the park in the 500 block of Western Avenue.

Amenities at the park include a baseball field, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, hiking trails, and a child care center. The park is the largest of four in San Pedro named for notable land owner and developer George H. Peck and his family.