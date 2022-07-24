Seven Hospitalized After Gunfire Erupts at Park in San Pedro

Seven people were injured Sunday after shots were fired at or near a car show at a park in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least three of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, the LAFD said. Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition. Their ages were not immediately available.

NBCLA has reached out to authorities for more details about what led to the shooting. Police said the shooting was not considered an active shooter incident.

“There were probably like 15 shots, and then a couple minutes later, like, 15 more shots,” a witness told NBCLA.

Fire-rescue personnel and police responded just before 4 p.m. to sprawling Peck Park, site of the car show in the 500 block of Western Avenue. Aerial video showed rows of cars in a parking lot at the park.

No arrests were reported. No one was allowed to leave the park during the police investigation.

Amenities at the park include a baseball field, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, hiking trails, and a child care center. The park is the largest of four in San Pedro named for notable land owner and developer George H. Peck and his family.

