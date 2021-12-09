Orange County

Sanitation Workers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach Go On Strike

The union represents workers in Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. 

By City News Service

Hundreds of sanitation workers went on strike Thursday, threatening trash service in Huntington Beach and Anaheim. 

About 400 workers for Republic Services from Teamsters Local 396 went on strike as they accused management of making “unilateral changes without bargaining and threatening reprisals against employees who participate in union activity,” according to a statement from the union. 

The union's contract expired Sept. 30 and the sanitation workers voted Nov. 23 to authorize a strike. 

Republic Services issued this statement: “Republic Services is in contract negotiations covering our Teamsters-represented employees in Orange County. Republic respects the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process, and we continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts.”

