Video: Man punched, detained by Border Patrol agents in Santa Ana

Multiple federal enforcement operations were carried out across Santa Ana on Saturday, sparking outrage after social media videos surfaced showing the arrests.

Captured on cellphone video, one man is seen being chased by federal agents while holding a weed whacker. Witnesses say the man was a landscaper working in the area.

Moments later, the man is surrounded by Border Patrol agents. As the authorities attempt to detain him, one of the agents is seen punching him in the head multiple times before being forced into an unmarked SUV.

Witnesses are heard in the video asking the agents why they were hitting him.

Just miles apart, another operation involving Border Patrol agents unfolded at a local car wash. Two employees of the business were arrested, according to management.

Dozens gathered on Santa Ana’s main thoroughfare, Bristol Street, to demand an end to the operations.

“A lot of anger and frustration because we can do anything about it. The best thing we can do is come out and try to make our voices be heard," said Denyse Paredes. "This is not what our city should look like. Our city is not like this.”

NBCLA has reached out to immigration enforcement officials about their involvement in the operations and the use of force in the video, but has not received a response.