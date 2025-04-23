Police arrest Santa Ana man accused of luring and killing neighborhood cats

A 45-year-old man was arrested in an investigation into the abuse and killing of cats in a Santa Ana neighborhood.

Police said they received multiple calls from residents over the past few weeks with disturbing animal cruelty reports. Residents told police a man had been luring the cats to his property, then capturing them and abusing or killing the animals, investigators said.

Investigators searched a home in the 23000 block of West Wilshire Avenue and found dozens of dead cats, Officer Natalie Garcia of the Santa Ana Police Department told City News Service. It was not immediately clear whether the cats were owned by residents in the area.

Alejandro Oliveros Acosta was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, according to police. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.