Crosses were among the items left at a road-side memorial in memory of four people killed in a crash over the weekend in Santa Ana.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue near Townsend Street. The vehicle was split in half after striking a tree and center divided at what authorities said was a high rate of speed.

Santa Ana police said Monday that four people were killed in the crash and two were injured. Details about the injured victims' conditions were not immediately available.

"It's more than likely that alcohol and drugs played a factor," said Santa Ana Police Department Public Information Office Natalie Garcia. "We know for certain that the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed."

Two people were ejected in the crash and three others were trapped in the vehicle.

Several of the vehicle's occupants were teenagers and some are from the Santa Ana Unified School District. Friends and classmates left crosses, flowers and other items at the site of the crash Sunday night during a candlelight vigil.

"We were always there for each other," said friend April Marie. "I wish I could have spent more time with them."

Investigators are seeking surveillance footage from nearby homes that may have captured the crash or moments leading up to it.

The Santa Ana Unified School District issued a statement.

"The Santa Ana Unified School District is heartbroken to share that students from Valley High School and Carr Intermediate School were involved this weekend in a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of four individuals and left two others injured," the district said. "Our entire SAUSD community is devastated by this unimaginable loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and our thoughts remain with the two individuals who are recovering.

"We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. In the meantime, our focus remains on supporting the students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy."