Santa Ana

Santa Ana Man Accused of Child Pornography Possession

Tiro sent more than 600 images of child pornography, according to a statement by the Santa Ana Police Department.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Santa Ana Police Department

Roberto Tiro, 31, was arrested on November 12 for a felony charge of possession and control of child pornography.

A Civil Investigator of the Santa Ana Police Department assigned to Special Investigations received multiple leads through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Minors that indicated that the suspect used a social networking site to upload files containing child pornography.

The civilian investigator identified Tiro after executing online and residential search warrants.

According to the investigation, "Tiro sent over 600 pornographic images involving young children. The investigation also uncovered thousands of images of child erotica and child pornography stored by Tiro,” said the Santa Ana police in a statement.

The authorities carried out a search warrant at Tiro's residence in Santa Ana where they found more than 1,000 sexually explicit files on a data storage device inside the house.

