Santa Ana mayor faces calls to resign over silence during ICE raids, protests

Santa Ana Mayor Valeria Amezcua is facing calls to resign after more than a hundred residents spoke at the city council meeting Tuesday to criticize the city’s handling of recent immigration enforcement operations and protests.

Some claim protesters in Orange County’s only sanctuary city were met with excessive force and denounced silence by city leadership during ongoing raids.

“We need you to use your positions of power to protect your residents,” one speaker said during the nearly six-hour city council meeting.

Amezcua has taken a different approach than many Southern California mayors, remaining mostly silent on ongoing immigration enforcement.

She faced backlash for a Facebook post on June 9, reportedly accusing city council members who attended protests of “condoning” destruction in the city.

Two days later, in a June 11 social media video, Amezcua said she does not support the “ongoing immigration raids” or “militarized escalation,” adding that “protesting is not a crime.”

“I just want to be really clear, unequivocally, that I do not support what is happening in our city, and I never will. And if I didn't respond fast enough, my apologies,” Amezcua said while addressing the crowd Tuesday.

Amezcua declined an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

Community anger was also directed at the Santa Ana Police Department, with widespread allegations of excessive force during protests.

“The use of tear gas on your residents has turned our sanctuary city into a place of fear and mistrust,” another public speaker said.

Alejandra Vargas, a business owner in downtown, said one of her windows was shattered after hundreds gathered for a “No Kings Day” demonstration. Although the protest began peacefully, protesters and law enforcement clashed Saturday night.

The Santa Ana Police Department made 24 total arrests from June 9 to June 14 for law violations, the city said in a Tuesday release. Police responded to firework launches, reckless driving in crowds, vandalism, use of rocks and bottles and failure to comply with orders, according to the SAPD.

“We saw the bean bag that police use or law enforcement uses to shoot at people as it was all spread out right here on the display,” Vargas said.

Jacob Reisberg, an ACLU attorney, believes Santa Ana residents have the “moral and legal right to take to the streets.”

“Any police response to incidents, including those referenced in recent reports, has been carried out in strict accordance with the law,” the police department wrote in its Tuesday statement.

Police Chief Robert Rodriguez declined an interview with NBC Los Angeles.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Amezcua claimed someone had tried to assault her at her home before the council meeting. Police confirmed they were investigating the incident but did not share any more details.