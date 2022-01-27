Santa Ana Mother Gets Time Served for Beating of 15-Month-Old Twins

A 30-year-old Santa Ana woman who beat her 15-month-old twins, nearly killing her daughter, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to about four years behind bars, or time already served in jail awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Thursday.

Sacil Siglaly Lucero pleaded guilty Friday to one count of assault resulting in comatose state or paralysis of child younger than 8 and one count of child abuse and endangerment, both felonies, and admitted sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5.

As part of the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, two felony counts of torture were dismissed, according to court records.

In the attack on her 15-month-old daughter Lucero was sentenced 1,496 days behind bars, or time she has already served in jail since her arrest in 2017. She was sentenced to four years in prison for the attacks on her daughter's twin brother.

The case started when Lucero's daughter was brought to a hospital unconscious on Dec. 17, 2017, according to court records. At the time she was seven months pregnant and caring for the twins, a 2-year-old and then-7-year-old Emrik Osuna, who was killed in September 2020 in Idaho. Emrik's father Erik and stepmother Monique Osuna were charged in connection with his death.

Lucero told police she slammed her daughter's head on the pole of a bed after her live-in boyfriend left for a Christmas party, according to court records. She was also upset about the unplanned pregnancy, according to court records.

Lucero said she was envious when the twins' father doted on them instead of paying attention to her and she claimed her daughter would "dog" her with a look that she was unafraid of her mother, according to the court records.

Her daughter struggled with a brain bleed when brought to the hospital where doctors found she had a broken elbow that was healing, according to the court records. Lucero said she also had kicked and dropped her daughter.

The daughter's twin brother sustained a skull fracture and broken ribs, according to court records.