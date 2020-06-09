Santa Ana Police Exercise Search Warrants Related to 1996 Killing

Santa Ana police Tuesday executed search warrants in Austin, Texas, regarding the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man who was killed 24 years ago.

A cold case homicide unit working the Jan. 4, 1996, stabbing of Christopher Hervey followed leads to Austin and were executing search warrants and seizing evidence as well as questioning witnesses, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The Orange County Register reported in 1996 that Hervey's girlfriend told police that he was stabbed to death as he slept in his apartment in the 2200 block of North Broadway.

The then-22-year-old girlfriend, Jade Benning, said she suffered a minor cut to her right hand when she struggled with the killer, the Register reported.

Benning said she was awakened by a noise at 3 a.m. and saw Hervey struggling with his assailant, and a witness told police they saw a man running from the apartment building, the newspaper reported.