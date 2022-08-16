Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana.

Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.

The 20-year-old Santa Ana man later died at a hospital.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter and information about what led to the gunfire were not available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting was reported near a 7-Eleven, pharmacy, donut shot and other businesses west of the 5 Freeway.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.