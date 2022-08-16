Santa Ana

Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana

Officers found the victim on North Spurgeon Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty Images

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana.

Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.

The 20-year-old Santa Ana man later died at a hospital.

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter and information about what led to the gunfire were not available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting was reported near a 7-Eleven, pharmacy, donut shot and other businesses west of the 5 Freeway.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us