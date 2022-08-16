Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana.
Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.
The 20-year-old Santa Ana man later died at a hospital.
No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter and information about what led to the gunfire were not available.
The shooting was reported near a 7-Eleven, pharmacy, donut shot and other businesses west of the 5 Freeway.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.