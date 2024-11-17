Santa Ana police believe teacher arrested for sexual assault had more victims

A 37-year-old female choir teacher at Santa Ana High School was arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old male student, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded at about 6 p.m. Friday to Santa Ana High at 520 W. Walnut St. regarding a report of a 17-year-old senior allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

The student reportedly told police he had been having sexual relations with Yessenia Navarro Garcia of Orange for approximately six months.

Police said he texted Garcia, who had worked at the school for approximately five years, to meet at a location in Santa Ana. Garcia was arrested upon her arrival and admitted to all of the sexual acts the boy had reported, according to police.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

She was booked at the Santa Ana Jail on several sexual assault-related charges. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims or witnesses to the alleged crimes and asked anyone with relevant information to call them at 714-245-8370. Anonymous calls can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.