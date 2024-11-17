Santa Ana

Santa Ana police believe teacher arrested for sexual assault had more victims

The former choir teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 37-year-old female choir teacher at Santa Ana High School was arrested on suspicion of having sexual relations with a 17-year-old male student, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded at about 6 p.m. Friday to Santa Ana High at 520 W. Walnut St. regarding a report of a 17-year-old senior allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The student reportedly told police he had been having sexual relations with Yessenia Navarro Garcia of Orange for approximately six months.

Police said he texted Garcia, who had worked at the school for approximately five years, to meet at a location in Santa Ana. Garcia was arrested upon her arrival and admitted to all of the sexual acts the boy had reported, according to police.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

She was booked at the Santa Ana Jail on several sexual assault-related charges. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims or witnesses to the alleged crimes and asked anyone with relevant information to call them at 714-245-8370. Anonymous calls can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us