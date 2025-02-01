Santa Ana Unified School District layoff vote passes

The Santa Ana Unified School District passed a vote Friday night that would eliminate nearly 300 employees across its schools.

Those against the layoffs were upset by the vote, pointing out that the superintendent makes $450,000 a year and is slated to get a raise, yet teachers and counselors are being cut.

"It's bad leadership and who pays the price at the end of the day our children and our families," said Valerie Amezcua. Mayor of Santa Ana.

Associate Superintendent Ron Hacker presented the district's financials to the board, blaming a $187 million budget deficit on hiring during the pandemic and the ending of COVID relief funds.

"With those 460 additional certificated employees, from a financial standpoint,t we just can't have those certificated employees in place," said Hacker.

Despite Hacker's claims, many teachers and the mayor of Santa Ana don’t agree with the numbers.

"I was like 'you don’t understand the budget this is three years out, today we are in good standing so why are you laying off counselors and teachers," said Amezcua.

Those against the cuts also say students in Santa Ana desperately need resources.

"Our students struggling with reading and writing social-emotional needs. I don’t have enough support with our students," said Stephanie Stotelmeyer, a special education teacher and SAEA union leader.

Hacker says Santa Ana is one of many districts facing budget issues because of covid relief funds ending, and says they too will be forced to make difficult decisions.

"We have the highest rate of declining enrollment in Orange County. And the impact pandemic hit us deeply, but all districts are facing this," said Hacker.

Pink slips have to go out by March 15. The union that represents educators in Santa Ana says it isn’t over; they will be working to get the board to rescind their vote and keep those jobs.