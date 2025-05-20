Santa Ana Unified votes to lay off nearly 300 employees

Nearly 300 staff and teachers from the Santa Ana Unified School District will be without a job next school year.

“It’s very disheartening when we have $70 million of unrestricted monies, and what kept going through my head was, San Francisco had 400 layoffs. They rescinded all of them,” Sonta Garner-Marcelo, president of the Santa Ana Educators Association, said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ron Hacker, associate superintendent for the school district said that “Unfortunately, the district is facing some fiscal uncertainty related to the declining enrollment, the cessation of COVID relief grant funds.So the board needed to take this action in order to protect our long-term ability to continue to provide services to our students.

Educators say 276 people were laid off Monday night. The associate superintendent puts the number at 262 or 263 and added that if they see increases in revenue or enrollment, some teachers could be asked to return in seniority.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But as of now, the board estimates Santa Ana Unified is losing about five percent of its student population every year. Two thousand students between this year and last year.

Parents and educators said that these layoffs will not help increase enrollment.

“I would like to say that I'm not surprised, but I am surprised and disappointed,” Garner-Marcelo said.

“I know that the board and the cabinet and all of our staff, this is weighing heavily on us. We didn't want to do this,” Hacker said.

The district cites a 187 million dollar budget deficit driven by the end of COVID relief funds and a 32% drop in enrollment over the last decade.

The president of the Santa Ana Educators Association says the 35,000 currently enrolled deserve fully staffed classrooms.