Santa Ana Will Give $1,500 in Coronavirus Relief to Residents. Here’s How to Apply

The city of Santa Ana approved a $500,000 relief fund for residents who can’t pay their rents due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the city will be awarding selected residents who apply $1,500, the city announced Monday.

The fund was approved April 21.

Santa Ana residents who’ve had trouble paying rent due to the pandemic can apply now through Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Eligibilty requirements:

1. Must be a resident of the City of Santa Ana with a current lease or sublease agreement with an address in the City.

2. Must qualify as a low-income household:

Applicants must provide documentation supporting the inability to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic, verified in a letter from your landlord.

The city provided templates:

Click here for a English template letter

Click here for Spanish.

Get the following documentation ready to upload before starting the online application:

1. Copy of a Photo ID for each adult family member.

2. Copy of the letter to your landlord verifying your inability to pay rent

3. Copy of your lease or sublease agreement. The following documentation may also be accepted in place of a lease or sublease: regular payment receipts to the owner or leaseholder (including money orders, bank statements showing a regular withdraw, cancelled checks, or a Venmo statement) AND at least one of the following: a letter, utility stat ement, bill, ID or written statement for anyone in the primary household that has the unit address.

Here’s where to apply.

Residents can also apply here before 5 p.m on Friday, May 22.

The city said that if it receives an overwhelming amount of applicants, the city will use a lottery style system to select the winners.