Strong Santa Ana winds bring red flag warning in Southern California

What to Know Winds pick up Friday morning and become stronger in the afternoon before diminishing after sundown.

The combination of gusting winds and low humidity prompted a red flag warning of critical fire danger.

The red flag warning will be in effect for parts of Soutern California from 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Powerful Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 55 mph in the mountains will bring an increased risk for fast-moving wildfires Friday and into the weekend in Southern California.

By mid to late morning Friday, the strongest winds will be in the usual wind-prone areas, including the 14 Freeway corridor from Acton to Fillmore north of Los Angeles. The surrounding San Gabriel Mountains, western San Fernando Valley, Simi Valley, the Conejo Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu coast and and the Oxnard/Camarillo plain also will see strong wind gusts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Today is going to be a windy Friday," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "And, unfortunately, we have increasing fire danger.

"As we go throughout the morning, the winds are only going to pick up. The winds become even stronger through the afternoon. This evening, the winds diminish for most."

Winds are anticipated to peak at about 55 mph in the mountains and up to 45 mph in coastal and valley areas. The gusts will peak in the late morning and early afternoon Friday, then subside during the evening hours before kicking up again late Friday night and continuing into Saturday afternoon.

The winds will also dry conditions with humidity levels dropping to the 5% to 15% range both days.

The combination of gusting winds and low humidity prompted a red flag warning of critical fire danger that will be in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. The warning will affect the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors.

Winds should taper off by Sunday.

The combination of dry conditions, winds and warm weather can create dangerous situations for fires.

Red flag parking restrictions in Los Angeles

Increasing winds means red flag parking restrictions will go into effect Friday for some Los Angeles neighborhoods.

The restrictions, enforced when weather conditions bring an increased risk for wildfires, begin at 8 a.m. Friday to assist

quick responses by firefighters. The parking restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Vehicles illegally parked in areas within the "Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones" will be towed.

The parking restrictions are planned for at least 24 hours and will be reevaluated, the LAFD said in a statement.

Drivers are reminded to look for "Red Flag Days" no parking signs.