Santa Ana winds threaten SoCal with fire dangers and possible power shutoffs

A new round of Santa Ana winds will blow across parts of Southern California, raising concerns about possible wildfires as humidity levels drop.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of Southern California until Thursday afternoon. Gusts are expected to reach up to 55mph and humidity will lower to 8-15%.

Winds decrease by Friday, and it looks sunny and warmer for Veterans Day weekend.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and create difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A fire weather watch has been delayed for the LA and Ventura County mountains for Thursday when drier conditions are expected. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55mph and humidity will lower to 8-15%, De Leon said.

Southern California Edison said the utility was reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The planned shutoffs allow power to be cut in areas where strong winds could damage electrical lines and spark fast-moving wildfires.

As of Wednesday morning, SCE has not shut off power to any of its 5 million customers, but it is considering shutoffs in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

There are nearly 21,000 customers in L.A. County and 4,591 customers in Orange County under consideration for power safety shutoffs.

Santa Ana winds occur in the fall and continue through winter, contributing to some of the region's worst wildfires.